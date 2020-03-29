Day 8- back to the day before

The day before our stay in place , I had went up to New York City to do a shoot with a dancer from Bulgaria, unfortunately turned out that same day she needed to get a flight out of the USA while she still could . So we shot for about 20-30 minutes before she had to go pack .

She managed to get to London after our shoot , so all is well for her

The shoot was in Brooklyn, NYC in the Dumbo area . Again I used my 5D mark III with 50mm 1.8 lens . My last shoot before the stay in place and who knows when we will be able to get out and do photoshoots , at the moment it’s just going to the park looking for birds .