Had another evening in Central Park doing the light painting and here are the results . Basically what light painting is , if you don’t know , is sort of long exposure shooting (6-10 second shutter in my case ) with someone moving a light source . We use colored tubes behind a model . The model can be any person who can hold a pose as the shutter remains open , the camera will usually blur any movement . 

The advice we give to our models is , take a deep breath and hold it . I’m not going to get into the technical aspects of this shooting as I have previously did that in Light painting . 

So here is a light painting night results . 




Advertisements

Written by steveedreff

Updated: about me .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s