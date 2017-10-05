Had another evening in Central Park doing the light painting and here are the results . Basically what light painting is , if you don’t know , is sort of long exposure shooting (6-10 second shutter in my case ) with someone moving a light source . We use colored tubes behind a model . The model can be any person who can hold a pose as the shutter remains open , the camera will usually blur any movement .

The advice we give to our models is , take a deep breath and hold it . I’m not going to get into the technical aspects of this shooting as I have previously did that in Light painting .

So here is a light painting night results .









