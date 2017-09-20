Well here we are at our 2nd light painting attempt . If you missed the first story of light painting , a general overview of what it is :

You have a light source , in most cases it’s a long colored plastic tube with a bright flashlight inside . Basically you can buy clear tubes at Home Depot ( used for fluorescent light covers ) or you can order color tubes online . You can do this with 2 people or more . ( 1 person can do this , but , need remote etc. )

I would recommend 3 people , camera person , model and light person . ( you can do without a model ) . But , if trying this , my recommendations are this for each person .

1. Camera person : Should be using a tripod and a remote . Set the camera on bulb . When the light person begins hit the remote and shutter stays open till you push remote again .

2. Light person : the light person should should do a little countdown 3, 2, 1 , so the photographer knows when to start camera and then begin moving the tube . And when movements are complete , say stop . If you the camera person doesn’t know when to stop they will continue to get the unwanted movements . Ex:



The light person walked away as my shutter stayed open .

3. A model : I don’t think a model is necessary as you can create some beautiful art with just the light . But if you have a model . Have that person strike and interesting pose . ( I prefer dancers ) . But the job of the dancer would be to hold an absolute no movement pose . The results of movement :



You will catch the movement in your camera . So model when the person with the light says go , you should be in a position you are comfortable , can be still , and hold your breath .

So that’s my quick over view .

My camera settings were :

Shutter – Bulb

Fstop ( aperture) – 13

ISO – 200 to 250 .

These were just my settings that night . It’s up to the photographer how light or dark they want the photo , the longer your light person designs you would want to be darker . We were about 4-6 seconds shutter open .

This is really new to us . So we are learning as we go as well , I am by know means and expert at this .

Results from our light painting :







