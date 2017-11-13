On Saturday November 11th , New York City held its Veterans Day parade and it just happened to be the coldest day of the season so far . Temperatures were in 30’s f (0c) .

It was in my opinion , not a great turn out to support our veterans but, I guess the weather was to blame for that .

For me , the highlight was to see Buzz Aldrin , if your not aware : Buzz Aldrin is an American engineer and former astronaut. As the Lunar Module Pilot on Apollo 11, he was one of the first two humans to land on the Moon, and the second person to walk on it.

As well as seeing the surgeon general , Dr. Jerome Adams .

Buzz Aldrin

Dr. Jerome Adams



US Marines



Not really sure why Falun daFa was here but here are some photos .

