Just did our 2nd shoot together Lisa and I (street_views on Instagram) . Lisa from Italy , is visiting and dancing in New York City for a month .

Our First shoot was in dumbo . This time was in Manhattan near Chinatown/ little Italy and down to World Trade Center area . The shoot began in an alley way right outside of Chinatown.

Afterwords , moving across canal street, outside of the little Italy area , this is where we did some pointe shoes and tap shoes shots and found a big chess board to use .

And to finish off the day , because it was getting late and getting cold . We went over near the World Trade Center.

Advertisements