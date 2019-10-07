Just did our 2nd shoot together Lisa and I (street_views on Instagram) . Lisa from Italy , is visiting and dancing in New York City for a month .

Our First shoot was in dumbo . This time was in Manhattan near Chinatown/ little Italy and down to World Trade Center area . The shoot began in an alley way right outside of Chinatown.

Afterwords , moving across canal street, outside of the little Italy area , this is where we did some pointe shoes and tap shoes shots and found a big chess board to use .

And to finish off the day , because it was getting late and getting cold . We went over near the World Trade Center.

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

