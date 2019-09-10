Here it is , my final photos from NYFW . Designer Zhihongfuu and dance company Distributed movements was the final design of the day and probably when I got the settings on the camera finally right .

But this was it for me on NYFW , 6 designers with 6 groups of dancers wearing there designs and doing choreographed dances for each designer.

My overall view of the show was very good . I did enjoy each company that showed the designs . It was well done . No crowds , just a show for photographers and videographers . So I’ll be looking forward to next years event put on by Stylepointe.

