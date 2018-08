Did a photoshoot with 2 dancers , Akane (Japan) and Liah (Korean ) it started off to be a duet dance shoot ( in my mind ) but with it being thrown together rather quickly , I guess I didn’t have much expectations besides that . We got together in Chinatown, New York City.

The camera I used for this shoot was my canon 5D mark III and only a 50mm 1.8 lens .

Advertisements