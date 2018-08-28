Just a little behind the scenes of me getting the shot and my photos of the shot . As I mentioned in a previous I don’t use external lighting in my shoots , a pain to carry around as well as it just a burden trying to get the lighting set for 1 shot and then do it again for the next shot ( spot )

So here’s a few behind the scenes look at what I do to find the right shot at the right angle for me .

In these photos , the dancer is Kristen , she is young dancer from Long Island, New York . The shoot this day was in the Dumbo area in Brooklyn . Again my camera of choice was the canon 5D mark III and the lens for the entire shoot was the 50mm 1.8 .

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

