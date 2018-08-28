Just a little behind the scenes of me getting the shot and my photos of the shot . As I mentioned in a previous I don’t use external lighting in my shoots , a pain to carry around as well as it just a burden trying to get the lighting set for 1 shot and then do it again for the next shot ( spot )

So here’s a few behind the scenes look at what I do to find the right shot at the right angle for me .

In these photos , the dancer is Kristen , she is young dancer from Long Island, New York . The shoot this day was in the Dumbo area in Brooklyn . Again my camera of choice was the canon 5D mark III and the lens for the entire shoot was the 50mm 1.8 .

