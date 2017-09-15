Bradelis New York is a company that began in New York City that specializes in women’s lingerie. The company was created 25 yrs ago in by Akiyo Hirakubo .

The lingerie produced by Bradelis is of a Japanese design and sewing technique , as well as using expert fitting methods and feedback from customers to create their lingerie. The company has since grown in New York City and can be found throughout Asia .

Here is some of the Bradelis line featured at the NYC fashion show .

Some people may recognize the girl in the background in the pink , is singer Didi J .





Advertisements