Bradelis New York is a company that began in New York City that specializes in women’s lingerie. The company was created 25 yrs ago in by Akiyo Hirakubo . 

The lingerie produced by Bradelis is of a Japanese design and sewing technique , as well as using expert fitting methods and feedback from customers to create their lingerie. The company has since grown in New York City and can be found throughout Asia . 

Here is some of the Bradelis line featured at the NYC fashion show . 

Some people may recognize the girl in the background in the pink , is singer Didi J . 


Advertisements

Written by steveedreff

Updated: about me .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s