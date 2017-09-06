Sierra was a shoot I had did recently . No major plans or themes for the shoot , just sort of walk around Brooklyn and see what we will find . The weather didn’t look that it was going to hold up to allow our shoot , overcast and rain in the forecast . We were however able to get through before the rain .

The shoot came about as I was walking through Central Park , I had seen a photographer doing a shoot with her and began a conversation with them . I personally , out of respect to other photographers, don’t give my cards to there models without asking them 1st if they mind me giving to the model and on a side note : to any photographer reading this , I really hate when photographers stand behind me shooting my models , at least have the respect to ask . Just be considerate .

Anyways , I gave my card to Sierra , just told her to check out my work and if she’s interested in working together , contact me and that’s what she did .

So below is some of our work :









Advertisements