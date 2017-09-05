Another parade in NYC , well it’s called a parade , but certainly much more or much less then that . For at least the 2nd year in a row , someone was killed at the parade . I also heard that there were 4 stabbings this year . That being said , it was certainly an interesting day , I personally stayed close to the police officers after hearing the stories of previous years .

I do believe the police did a nice job of controlling the masses the best the could . Not sure there is more they could do to prevent some of the things going on , they were outnumbered . But , back to the “parade” . It seemed to be more of a concert atmosphere, lots of music , people getting high and acting the fools .





It was a difficult event to photo as there were so few moments that I wasn’t stuck in the middle of the crowd and , you need to be careful who your pointing your camera at , unlike other parades that people are happy to stop for a photo .





But some photos I was able to get .



The aftermath of it all :

