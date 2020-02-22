Posted on by steveedreff

Emma and Gabby

Well , after a few years of shooting outdoors , it was time to do a studio shoot . The weather is just a bit to cold to be outside with dancers , so to get this shoot done we took it inside .

I personally don’t like using artificial lighting in shoots , 1 because I’m ignorant when it comes to lights and 2 because I like natural light. I think using natural light is more difficult for a photographer , as to when your indoors in a studio , you set the lights , the camera and then you shouldn’t have to change anything after your set . So I like the challenge of working with sun and shadows .

So the only thing I can say about this shoot is I had 2 soft boxes set up , no flash . I used my 5D mark III with a 50mm 1.8 lens .

So here’s a few shots from our day in the studio .

This entry was posted in:apparel, ballerina, ballet, children, costumes, dance, Fashion photography, New York City, People, photography
Tagged with:, , , , , , , , ,

Written by steveedreff

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

