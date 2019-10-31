This past weekend , I had the opportunity to photo a musical in an off Broadway show ” Desert Rose ” . The show co-written , co-composed and co-lyricist by Celeste Lanuza who as the lead actress tells the story of a Mexican immigrant coming to the bright lights of Los Angeles before discovering that the journey to stardom you lose your identity only to realize that family and love is more important in life .

The Desert Rose was selected to join the NYC Fringe to premiere at the Kraine Theater in NoHo Manhattan, Sunday October 27th – One Night Only!

‍

Featuring a full cast of dynamic Mexican/ American actors. Featuring original live music, dynamic choreography and an English-Spanish narrative.

https://www.celestelanuza.com/

