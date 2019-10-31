Posted on by steveedreff

The Desert Rose

This past weekend , I had the opportunity to photo a musical in an off Broadway show ” Desert Rose ” . The show co-written , co-composed and co-lyricist by Celeste Lanuza who as the lead actress tells the story of a Mexican immigrant coming to the bright lights of Los Angeles before discovering that the journey to stardom you lose your identity only to realize that family and love is more important in life .

The Desert Rose was selected to join the NYC Fringe to premiere at the Kraine Theater in NoHo Manhattan, Sunday October 27th – One Night Only!

Featuring a full cast of dynamic Mexican/ American actors. Featuring original live music, dynamic choreography and an English-Spanish narrative.

https://www.celestelanuza.com/

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

