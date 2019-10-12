Well after visiting Italyin the spring , it seems that coincidentally, the most of my shoots have been Italian dancers . It’s just interesting to me ( probably no one else ) that it seems to cycle , first it seemed it was Japanese dancers . At the moment I’m in search of a Russian ballet dancer and I come across some but mainly it’s contemporary dancers who will do pointes for a shoot . But anyways the search goes on and with the weather changing and my shoots outdoors , may have to wait till spring . At the moment , 1 more shoot on schedule . ( not an Italian) haha .
Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania.
Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.