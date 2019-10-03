Well , this week was my first ever opera experience. “Turandot ”

Turandot is an opera in three acts by Giacomo Puccini, completed by Franco Alfano, and set to a libretto in Italian by Giuseppe Adami and Renato Simoni.

I’m not going to pretend that I know anything about operas , or that I am some cultured chap . It wouldn’t be true .

This opera came about , because one of my dancers that I had shot also is a performer with the Metropolitan opera . Mia ( pictured below) was a dancer in this opera and had a couple tickets to see the final dress rehearsal before opening night . The show was performed in it entirety , just at times the singers were not using full voices .

Next month I will continue my education into the arts as I visit my first ballets , going to see the Russian Ballet Theatre perform swan lake and going to see a couple of my friends in the Nutcracker. So it seems I’m getting my taste of new experiences .

Back to Turandot , I’m not going to write some review on the show , I really have nothing to compare it too , so it’s the best and worst opera I have ever seen on those terms . But , all kidding aside , I really enjoyed it and happy to have experienced this . From start to finish it keeps you involved and everything from the stage to the costumes were just beautiful. Maybe they say that opera is an acquired taste , and a few years ago , I would’ve laughed at the thought of seeing an opera . But , I’m glad I did go and looking forward to the next . Photography wasn’t allowed in the theater , so I didn’t have a camera but managed a few shots with my iPhone.

