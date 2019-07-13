A recent shoot I had was with Mia , a metropolitan opera ballet dancer .

The day started off by meeting at the Queensboro plaza train station in Astoria area of New York City. After that our thoughts were to find some murals / art for the background of our photos . A little walking and a few wrong turns we ended up in Long Island City near the waterfront . It’s actually a beautiful quiet area that I’ve shot in several times . We did also manage to find additional places that I’ve never been to before . Personally, that’s why I love to shoot in the streets , you can make every photo different just by walking a little and really no spot is a bad spot , when your in the studio with a white or black background how many different shots will you get . Though , I’ve seen beautiful studio photography, my choice is outdoors . Another thing for me as that I enjoy walking the streets , meeting new people and just having a good time shooting . I think of a studio as being stuck inside 4 walls and more business then relaxed shooting . My shoots , we talk , we walk , we photo , stop at Starbucks take a break and just have a relaxing time .

Anyways , back to the shoot . Mia is a dancer I’ve met through Instagram where we set up the shoot . I came to the shoot as always with my canon 5D mark III, I brought 35mm 2.0 , 50mm 1.8 and 85mm 1.8 lenses to the shoot but only used the 50mm this day and most days of shoots . I also bring my changing station to my shoots :

This is in case we don’t find a suitable place to change and allows them to bring extra outfits for the shoot.

So after our little mishap of where to shoot , I still enjoyed the day and the shoot, a little adventure is always fun and working with Mia was such a pleasure that even if I wasn’t happy with all my photos it was still a good day .

