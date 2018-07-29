On Saturday July 28th ,I attended my first hot air balloon festival . It was held in New Jersey’s Solberg Airport . It was The 36th annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Association with PNC Bank.

I will admit , I had no idea what to expect and to say I was pleasantly surprised. The ride into the area was about an hour and a half , but it was a nice drive and my worries about traffic jams to park were subsided when they started splitting traffic in different directions to different lots and once parked a bus picks you up and takes you into the event . This event was much more then the balloons, live music , food and rides for kids . The experience at the event was nice .. I really just came to photo the balloons but , just a nice day .

So some shots from my day :

Written by steveedreff

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

