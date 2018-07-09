July 7th was the 16th annual Arab American festival in NYC . This day featured music , food and 1,000s of people from the Arab nations . I was personally invited by one of the performers Nadwa Rifai of Lebanon to do photos of her performance .

Also during the day , I was able to enjoy the different music and tried some different styles of food. I’m not sure what I ate , but , I did enjoy the food .

In the end , it was an enjoyable event , and looking forward to the 17th annual .

A few photos from the day :

Advertisements