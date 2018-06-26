Ok , so I attended the NYC pride parade for the first time this past weekend to photo . Some people would probably think I would be crazy to go to a parade like that with different types of people all around you . For me it’s another parade and just as fun as any other I’ve photoed at . Maybe my experience is a bit better then someone whose standing outside the fences , as I get to be in the middle of the parades photoing .

That being said , a lot of people I know don’t agree with that lifestyle , so they are a bit prejudiced in there opinions of things like this . I personally don’t care how people choose to live their lives , it’s not for me to say who is right or wrong , just as I do not expect people to tell me how to live.

Anyways , I’m kinda moving away from the subject of the parade . So back to it , I arrived at the parade about 11:30 for a 12pm start and when I left at 7pm it was still going strong . On the day I used 2 full camera batteries and shot 2,500 photos , after deleting extras , I was still left with about 1,000 photos that I’m not sure what I’m going to do with .

