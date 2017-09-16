In between my being sick and fashion shows , I spent my sept 11th evening in Brooklyn doing long exposure photography .

If you are not sure or aware of what long exposure is , here’s a quick overview .

Long exposure is photography that is holding your shutter open for extended period of time . When you see people who photo stars in the sky that they catch the lines of the movement , they are doing long exposure . Because this area of the world we rarely see the stars or just to many lights , I haven’t attempted it yet .

But below you will find my long exposures of NYC on September 11th , 2017 .

My settings were : shutter – 30 seconds , aperture f20-22 , ISO 100-200

