In between my being sick and fashion shows , I spent my sept 11th evening in Brooklyn doing long exposure photography . 

If you are not sure or aware of what long exposure is , here’s a quick overview . 

Long exposure is photography that is holding your shutter open for extended period of time . When you see people who photo stars in the sky that they catch the lines of the movement , they are doing long exposure . Because this area of the world we rarely see the stars or just to many lights , I haven’t attempted it yet . 

But below you will find my long exposures of NYC on September 11th , 2017 . 

My settings were : shutter – 30 seconds , aperture f20-22 , ISO 100-200 

Advertisements

Written by steveedreff

Updated: about me .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s