Greek Independence Day Parade

March 25th, 2022 was the 201st year of independence for Greece after about 400yrs being part of the Ottoman Empire . The March 25th date also coincides with Greek Orthodox church’s celebration of annunciation to Theotokos, when the Archangel Gabriel appeared before to Mary and told her that she would bear the son of God.

Normally this parade is held around end of March , beginning of April in New York City, this year for some reason , unknown to me it was June 5th .

A set of photos taken today at the parade .

My camera was my Canon 5D Mark III with a 50mm lens .