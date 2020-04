Well it’s been a few days since I posted some photos , just been feeling a little blah with all of this staying home. It’s probably not the staying home that’s frustrating me, it’s more the cold weather . It would be nice to sit out on the porch comfortably during the day and I hate sitting inside all day . So here’s what a few photos from the last few days .

Red Tail Hawk

Squirrel – comes to me for peanuts when he sees me

Male Cardinal

Female cardinal on feeder

Dove

Woodpecker during storm

Robin who attacks our cars everyday

One of the 2 ducks that comes to visit my neighbor everyday at dinner time

Actually knocks on the door .