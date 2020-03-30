Posted on by steveedreff

Day 9 – the days are growing longer

Well I hope everybody is getting through this as well as can be . I have to admit these days start dragging out , finding yourself less and less motivated.

Today , need to run out and get some things , thankfully toilet paper not on the list , I’ll make it through and still not sure if you can find it now or not . Milk is the top of my list .

But anyways , did a few photos in the yard yesterday and thinking to stop at the park today to do a few photos before picking up some things at the store .

Last year had some visiting ducks that hung out in the yard for about a week and returned yesterday .

Written by steveedreff

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

