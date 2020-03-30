Day 9 – the days are growing longer

Well I hope everybody is getting through this as well as can be . I have to admit these days start dragging out , finding yourself less and less motivated.

Today , need to run out and get some things , thankfully toilet paper not on the list , I’ll make it through and still not sure if you can find it now or not . Milk is the top of my list .

But anyways , did a few photos in the yard yesterday and thinking to stop at the park today to do a few photos before picking up some things at the store .

Last year had some visiting ducks that hung out in the yard for about a week and returned yesterday .