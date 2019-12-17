Posted on by steveedreff

Jumps

Personally, during my shoots with dancers , I tend not to look for the shots of the person jumping . I like posed shots myself . For no particular reason , but , sometimes the person wants to do this type of photo , so here is a small collection of jump shots this past summer .

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

