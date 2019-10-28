The Shibuya crossing was one of the last stops before leaving Japan , a very interesting intersection in Tokyo area of Japan , it’s rumored to be the worlds busiest crossing . I’m not sure it is or isn’t, but , fun to cross the street there anyways .

So this being my last set of Japan photos for now ( though I still have a couple thousand unseen ) this is from Shibuya crossing to Ginza , which is the district I was staying in , in Tokyo .

also included was a few shots of rainbow bridge which is also in Tokyo .

Advertisements