From Japan Guide :

“Asakusa (浅草) is the center of Tokyo‘s shitamachi (literally “low city”), one of Tokyo’s districts, where an atmosphere of the Tokyo of past decades survives.

Asakusa’s main attraction is Sensoji, a very popular Buddhist temple, built in the 7th century. The temple is approached via the Nakamise, a shopping street that has been providing temple visitors with a variety of traditional, local snacks and tourist souvenirs for centuries.

Asakusa can easily be explored on foot. Alternatively, you can consider a guided tour on a rickshaw (jinrikisha, literally “man powered vehicle”). A 30 minute tour for two persons costs around 9000 yen. Shorter and longer courses are also available.”

Where as the Nezu shrine in the last post , I said was quiet , this is heavy tourist area . I did 1 photoshoot here with a dancer who works at a theater in the area and spent some time here sightseeing and photoing . I really liked this area because at the shrine you will find many females wearing traditional clothing . ( they have kimono rental shops around the shrine area ) so it adds a nice ambiance to the area . Colorful and beautiful. Unfortunately for me , I was hoping to spot a geisha wandering the area , but no luck .

So here’s some unedited photos from the Asakusa area during my trip there . 100’s of photos I did take here , but can’t post them all so it’s just a quick random selection of photos . All photos belong to me .

