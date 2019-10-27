Posted on by steveedreff

Asakusa

From Japan Guide :

“Asakusa (浅草) is the center of Tokyo‘s shitamachi (literally “low city”), one of Tokyo’s districts, where an atmosphere of the Tokyo of past decades survives.

Asakusa’s main attraction is Sensoji, a very popular Buddhist temple, built in the 7th century. The temple is approached via the Nakamise, a shopping street that has been providing temple visitors with a variety of traditional, local snacks and tourist souvenirs for centuries.

Asakusa can easily be explored on foot. Alternatively, you can consider a guided tour on a rickshaw (jinrikisha, literally “man powered vehicle”). A 30 minute tour for two persons costs around 9000 yen. Shorter and longer courses are also available.”

Where as the Nezu shrine in the last post , I said was quiet , this is heavy tourist area . I did 1 photoshoot here with a dancer who works at a theater in the area and spent some time here sightseeing and photoing . I really liked this area because at the shrine you will find many females wearing traditional clothing . ( they have kimono rental shops around the shrine area ) so it adds a nice ambiance to the area . Colorful and beautiful. Unfortunately for me , I was hoping to spot a geisha wandering the area , but no luck .

So here’s some unedited photos from the Asakusa area during my trip there . 100’s of photos I did take here , but can’t post them all so it’s just a quick random selection of photos . All photos belong to me .

Advertisements

Written by steveedreff

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: