One of the other shrines that we visited on our trip to Japan was the Nezu shrine and then from there caught a taxi to the Nezu Museum .

From Wikipedia:

Nezu Shrine (根津神社 Nezu-jinja) is a Shinto shrine located in the Bunkyōward of Tokyo, Japan.

Established in 1705, it is one of the oldest places of worship in the city, and several of the buildings on the shrine grounds have been designated as Important Cultural Property. It was built in the Ishi-no-ma-zukuri style of Shinto architecture, following the Tōshō-gū shrine in Nikkō.

It is famous for its Azalea Festival (Tsutsuji Matsuri) which is held on its grounds from early April until early May, and it has been described as “Tokyo’s most beautiful shrine” and as one the city’s “most spectacular spring scenes”.

From Wikipedia:

The Nezu Museum (根津美術館 Nezu bijutsukan), formerly known as the Nezu Institute of Fine Arts, is an art museum in the Minato district of Tokyo, Japan.

The museum houses the private collection of pre-modern Japanese and East Asian art of Nezu Kaichirō (1860–1940). The museum foundation was established on the death of the founder Nezu in 1940 and exhibitions were first opened to the public in 1941. The museum collection was stored away from central Tokyo during the second world war and escaped the destruction suffered by the estate property in the bombing of May 1945. Exhibitions were restarted after the war in 1946.

The shrine is free to just enter and walk around in the area , the museum, is a fee to enter .

What I enjoyed about the shrine , is though it didn’t seem as large as other places you may visit , it seems to be relatively unknown spot for tourist and was really kind of quiet area . I did enjoy that as compared to the tourist shrine in Asakusa. For me personally, when traveling, this are the types of things I like to see , ancient landmarks / architecture. As well as just the history of the area . Everyday on a trip is to get out and see something . ( I can never understand why people go to different countries and spend there time partying ) . And in general, I’m not a touristy guy , meaning , I don’t sign up for the bus trips to this place or a guided tour in general. I like to stay out of the tourist areas as much as possible . I think you see so much more when you just go wherever your feet take you . Of course there are things you can’t see without joining a tour , such as the Coliseum in Rome . I’m not going to fly 20 hours to Japan to spend my nights doing things I can do at home . Drinking , going to chain restaurants or staying at all inclusive type places where you never leave property .

Anyways , I’m rambling on about nonsense. Here’s a few photos taken at Nezu shrine and at the Nezu Museum, by the way it’s a taxi ride from one to the other they are not connected physically.

Keep in mind , 1st I have to many photos to spend time editing before posting here , all photos are mine taken at the areas indicated or surrounding area . And quickly chosen when going through the file photos that don’t need any extra work . So I do have plenty more photos , I just pick the easiest to post that I don’t have to do extra work on .

