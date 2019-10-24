I have thousands and thousands of photos sitting on my hard drive , 10s of thousands , 100 thousand probably more like it . So , I’m trying to find a way to share a fraction of them somewhere . So little by little I’m doing stories here to get out some photos that haven’t been seen . Because it’s so many I just grab a few from a file not going through meticulously to find best etc . I’m a little to lazy for that .

This set was taken in Enoshima , Japan and Beaches at Kamakura on my way to the Shrine at Enoshima. The shrine is a tiny island just off the main land and if your lucky you will see Mt. Fuji from this view , but as they say in Japan , she is shy , so it’s rare to see her . This day was a bit cloudy over the mountain so my view is this .

I recommend if you are in Japan and you really like to see a beautiful sunset this may be the place to be . But “Warning” if you are not a walking person getting to this spot is a very difficult test . It’s not distance , it’s a path to get down to the spot and getting up is worse . But a must see .

And before arriving there we stopped at the beaches of Kamakura , another nice spot , what I found interesting was that rather then seagulls at the beach they have hawks .

And I really liked that they have high school students volunteering to give information in the city .

That’s a little bit of my trip to southern Japan , so if your in the country and have time ..

Advertisements