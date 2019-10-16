Just one of those days .. a bit boring . It’s another unseasonably warm day in New Jersey. But a big wind rainstorm ( so they say ) is coming. So if I wasn’t feeling so lazy it would be a good laundry day .

So I decided just to put a few few or more photos that I’ve taken recently.

Photos taken around Toms River , New Jersey and Central Park , New York City.

I have to admit , don’t really need to leave my porch for birds , I’ve had over 30 species of birds this past summer as well as rabbits , squirrels , chipmunks and a ground hog .

It’s not as if I live out in the woods somewhere , it’s a typical neighborhood, but I guess they all know I’m feeding them . The best is my finch feeder , if you like finches.

