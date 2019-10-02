Some of you may have noticed the name change on my site , the previous name Steve Edreff Photography didn’t really give you an idea what the site was . It made it seem just photoshoots and seemingly studio stuff that I did . Street_views magazine is just more about what I do , shooting outdoors. Sometimes it’s photoshoots sometimes it’s random in the street , also , about a year ago I was doing and actual magazine that featured my shoots named Street views dance photography . That became to much work and with the website I usd to produce the magazine , though it’s free to create a magazine every time you sell on you could be paying $8 and up for each magazine that you sell , so , you need to build it into your pricing . So who will pay $9.99 plus for a magazine besides a person who may be in it . Besides that , I recently filled out an application for Comic-Con in New York City and one of the questions asked was , which media outlet do you belong too and using the name “magazine ” brings a different impression to the page .

That being said , I’ve only about 3 more shoots upcoming and have been focused more on an app I have for photojournalism. It’s an app that anyone can use that potentially pays for videos that you can get .

Just an example of what they are looking for and what they pay . Personally I’ve sent in unsolicited videos as well and have sold them for $40 for a 5 – 10 second video . And it is possible that 1 video may sell more then once and you get paid each time .

( if anyone is interested in this , feel free to comment and I can give more info ) I will say , not every submission pays . But , it is real and you only need a smartphone and a PayPal account .

That being said , I’ll include a few of my favorite photos this past summer .

