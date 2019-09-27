The other day on a trip to New York City , world leaders were in the city visiting the United Nations and it was the day after President Trumps impeachment began .

While walking down 5th ave , President Trumps Motorcade passed on the street .

Afterwards continuing down 5th ave , another Motorcade came by , this one carrying the the Turkish President.

So after seeing the Turkish Motorcade, headed down the street and saw that they had stopped in front of a restaurant where I was told President Erdogan was inside eating dinner after speaking at the United Nations.

So I decided to hang around . And got this footage of the President of Turkey.

It is a nerve wracking moment to stand in the middle of secret service and his undercover security. Everyone watching your every move , I was nervous just getting my phone charger out of my bag .

But , being a New York City press pass holder got me into this spot .

Written by steveedreff

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

