Listen to your heart is a workshop that helps “Children & Young Adults -ages 6 to 17- are Mentored and Guided in the Arts of Dancing, Acting, or Modeling through an 11- Week program!

Our Main Goal is to make every Individual feel more Confident within themselves and in their everyday Life. “

This was the 2nd year of the event created by Chanise Sharay and my 2nd year helping to photo the event .

For me , it’s a privilege to be somewhat involved in the show , I believe it must be a good feeling after all the hard work of the kids to perform and have it being photoed . Most may have never had this opportunity, until Chanise came along to create the program that teaches dancing , modeling and acting . As well as bringing to confidence in these young individuals just in life in general .

