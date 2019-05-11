So, the porch is my morning coffee spot , and I’ll sit with my camera on a nice day . I use my Canon 7D MarkII .. my photoshoots is the 5D mark III.

Although it’s just a normal neighborhood, I’ve shot at least 25 different bird types , rabbits , chipmunks and squirrels. So here’s a few of my latest :

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

