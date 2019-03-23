Because of the cold weather , I really tend not to venture out to much in the cold to photo and the photos I take inside are usually boring photos I take to send to Getty images or Shutterstock . In a couple weeks I’ll be off to Rome , Italy for a little trip that will include a photoshoot or 2 .. and parade season is coming so my posts will begin to pick up as the weather does . As I start cleaning up my iPad of older photos , I decided to post some photos before they all get put on the back burner , so here’s some that may have been posted before or may not .

Advertisements