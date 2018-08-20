I have recently been doing my shoots with my shoots being shots . As you may have noticed or not , I don’t carry much equipment with me . A) it’s a pain to carry all the equipment B) properties give you a hard time , asking for permits C) you waste more time setting up then shooting . Basically what I do bring to a shoot would be , my camera Canon 5D mark III . Previously was using the 7D mark II ( this is my parade camera now ) I bring my flash , which I don’t use and a changing station for the person , if they want to do different looks and we don’t have to run around looking for someplace to change .

Changing station

So here’s a few shots from a recent shoot on Roosevelt island with Lana .

Advertisements