I have recently been doing my shoots with my shoots being shots . As you may have noticed or not , I don’t carry much equipment with me . A) it’s a pain to carry all the equipment B) properties give you a hard time , asking for permits C) you waste more time setting up then shooting . Basically what I do bring to a shoot would be , my camera Canon 5D mark III . Previously was using the 7D mark II ( this is my parade camera now ) I bring my flash , which I don’t use and a changing station for the person , if they want to do different looks and we don’t have to run around looking for someplace to change .

Changing station

So here’s a few shots from a recent shoot on Roosevelt island with Lana .

Advertisements

Written by steveedreff

Steve Edreff is a photographer who is currently located in New Jersey and normally works out of New York City. Currently Steve has holds New York City Media pass as well as being a contributor to Getty Images and Istock. With the media pass Steve has been a photographer on hand for most parades and media events throughout NYC. The his preference is doing photoshoots with different style dancers , he also has photoed at New York Cities fashion week , photoshoots with Mrs. New Jersey, New York, Vermont , and Pennsylvania. Along with the photography , he has created an independent magazine "Street Views" that includes dancers and traditional style photography.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s