I just completed my 2nd shoot with my make up artist Terumi who is visiting NYC from Japan , and this shoot , I invited Manpreet , an aspiring Indian model I met in Central Park .

So it was an interesting clash of the cultures, but it worked out very well . The great thing about working with Terumi is that when I visit Japan in October we will work together again doing shoots in Tokyo .

Again , I used my canon 5D mark III for this shoot and 50mm 1.8 lens for the entire shoot . I am still getting used to settings and colors with this camera ,I do shoot manually and adjust my kelvin settings manually rather then just setting it on daylight , shadows etc .

Here’s a few of the results .

Advertisements