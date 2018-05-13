My Tollywood photo update . If your not aware , in my last post I was speaking about people stealing photos from a collection I had of 2 famous Tollywood actors . Originally I posted a couple photos on Instagram (street_views) and twitter with links to view the photos with a watermark and 1.99 price to remove the water mark and get your own copy of the photo unobstructed. Well this quickly got out of hand as people were just screen shoting the photos with the water marks and posting as well as direct messaging me on Instagram.

After all this I had decided the best thing was to change the watermark and I even lowered the price to .99 . After I made the changes I received in 1 days time , 14,000 views of that Gallery and with the new watermark not one of the 14,000 paid the small fee for a clean copy of the photo .

So in the end , I just decided to delete my photos on Instagram and twitter . For one because they will find a way to get free and 2 , this is not what my photos are about . I’m not paparazzi and just fighting and deleting etc was causing me to lose focus on some of the things I am working on , including World t shirts and coffee mugs and of course my dance photography and my Dance t shirt line . I still have the gallery available but it’s just because it’s where I put groups of my photos otherwise I done with this whole tollywood fiasco .

Advertisements