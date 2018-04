Followed up the Bhutan shoot with a Japanese traditional shoot . I met Nana , who is originally from Japan through others that I have shot previously . She is a singer , dancer , actress currently living in New York City .

We had agreed on doing a traditional shoot to be followed with a dance shoot . We shot on Easter Sunday in Central Park , and went to an area that wouldn’t be so crowded , which is up near 103rd st , if you know the area .

A few photos from this shoot :

