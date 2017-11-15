I just finished writing my post and just want to say that as usual , my wordpress crashed no les then 5 times when posting photos and it is getting a bit frustrating to post at this site as this has become the norm for my wordpress post . Every time I post a photo , crash . Just curious if I’m the only one experiencing this .

Well , I finally accomplished my mission to release my first magazine that features a couple of photoshoots an interview with a New York City poet as well as some information about places to visit in New York City , the 1st edition was with Central Park . All in all I’m pleased with the magazine that I created , just the Central Park section became I bigger challenge then I expected so I reduced that section .

Street Views Is where you can currently buy a hard copy or online copy , it’s going to be a monthly magazine and I think this edition 1 was a good starting point .

As well as completing the magazine I did have a recent shoot with Cassie . Unfortunately my shoots are becoming few and far in between for a few reasons . A) the weather B) and C) I’m not doing free shoots anymore unless it’s for my magazine and no one wants to pay for photographers . I actually see some of the people I have photoed in the past and not to toot my own horn they prefer bad photos over paying for good photos and I would honestly be embarrassed to post the photos that these models are getting from others . But , that’s the way it goes , the thing that bothers me more is that I think sometimes they are paying for that garbage .

Oh well as you may see I’m getting a bit frustrated,

So to stop my ranting I will just post a few photos from my shoot with Cassie ,it was the 3rd time we shot together and the 3rd time we were rained out .

