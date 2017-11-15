I just finished writing my post and just want to say that as usual , my wordpress crashed no les then 5 times when posting photos and it is getting a bit frustrating to post at this site as this has become the norm for my wordpress post . Every time I post a photo , crash . Just curious if I’m the only one experiencing this .
Well , I finally accomplished my mission to release my first magazine that features a couple of photoshoots an interview with a New York City poet as well as some information about places to visit in New York City , the 1st edition was with Central Park . All in all I’m pleased with the magazine that I created , just the Central Park section became I bigger challenge then I expected so I reduced that section .
Street Views Is where you can currently buy a hard copy or online copy , it’s going to be a monthly magazine and I think this edition 1 was a good starting point .
As well as completing the magazine I did have a recent shoot with Cassie . Unfortunately my shoots are becoming few and far in between for a few reasons . A) the weather B) and C) I’m not doing free shoots anymore unless it’s for my magazine and no one wants to pay for photographers . I actually see some of the people I have photoed in the past and not to toot my own horn they prefer bad photos over paying for good photos and I would honestly be embarrassed to post the photos that these models are getting from others . But , that’s the way it goes , the thing that bothers me more is that I think sometimes they are paying for that garbage .
Oh well as you may see I’m getting a bit frustrated,
So to stop my ranting I will just post a few photos from my shoot with Cassie ,it was the 3rd time we shot together and the 3rd time we were rained out .
I agree it’s a shame that people often choose price over quality. The eternal struggle for artists who want to get paid for their worth.
Very frustrating , I even offered to do it just for basically gas money to get there . It’s crazy . But , I’ve concluded I’m just surrounded by the wrong group of models or wannabe models . It’s just more of the I need photos for Instagram then I need photos for my comp card or portfolio.
I understand. I have done my fair share of free projects to built mine. I refuse to justify my fees anymore. Everyone thinks they are an expert these days and few value how much time and sweat you have put in to get to that level.