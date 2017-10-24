I’ve recently did a few shoots , but , haven’t done posting here as I’m going to be starting my own independent magazine that may feature some photos from my recent shoots . 

But , just a little sample. 

1st was May from Colombia, we shot in Brooklyn , we decided a couple looks and then to finish up the shoot with roller skates . 


Up next was someone that I previously shot before , Valentina , this shoot was in Central Park and we went for the Nigerian look , as she comes free Nigeria . 

And finished up with Diana from the Ukraine. I met Diana in Central Park and she had asked if we could do a shoot sometime , as we did . She was doing modeling in her country and is interested to update her portfolio , and I had the honor to help her start it off . 

