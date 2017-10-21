Sometimes , when I’m not out doing photoshoots , it’s nice to head up to Central Park and just hang out with some other photographers . It’s 5-6 regulars who come and go , and many random people from anywhere in the world that join us .. as much as it is a day out , it’s also learning and practice for all of us .

So meet some of the crew ..

the man holding the camera , is a wedding photographer from Brazil .



The woman I’m pointing at is an Artist from Italy , currently working out of Spain . She provided us with the shirts for the shot .

Left to right : Jim, Tracy , Alexandra , me

I had met a family from Italy who let me try this healthy alternative to smoking a real cigarette , I assume the tobacco companies are keeping these cigarettes out of USA . I hear only available in Japan and Italy .



A nice day .. left to right : me , Joe , Kevin , unknown



Another sometimes member of the group below , Igor from the Ukraine . And Nuri on the right .



And left to right : unknown, Kevin , andrew , me

And a photo I don’t care for , but left to right , me , Adam , Andrew

Andrew is pretty much the leader of the group , a professional photographer that specializes in fashion photography and red carpet events . He cover fashion weeks in London , Paris , NYC , Miami and was invited to shoot in the Grammys . Who I want to be when I grow up .. haha

Ok , a few photos from my day in the park .

