A few of us got together again to do some light painting . In earlier posts , i have explained how to create these photos . It’s not magic or photoshop , it’s just using shutter speed and lights . Unfortunately for me at this shoot I had a tripod that wasn’t so sturdy and was very windy . The results some blurs , but in general I’m happy with the results. The next time we do this , we will probably find a new location and background , this again is at Central Park , NYC .



Advertisements