Well , it’s been a few days since I posted , mainly because I hadn’t been out shooting in the past week which was due to a combination of things .

1. The baseball playoffs ( which is over for my team )

2. I have stopped reaching out to people to shoot , ( I feel if I am asking then it’s a free shoot , if they come to me then I can charge . Unfortunately, most people just want free shots for Instagram , so I’m looking for a new audience as well )

3. Started working on 2 magazine projects ( 1 alone and the other with a partner )

4. Ummm I don’t think there is a 4 .

So on to the latest shoot . Well if you have been following me , you may have noticed that I have been leaning toward more dancer / artist type shoots and so this recent shoot continues that trend as I’m hoping to steer m photography into that direction .

The shoot I did was with Cassie , she has been here more then once . We did a shoot in Brooklyn as well as her being involved in the light painting photography , one of our models . This time we decided to go with liberty state park which saved us both a trip into NYC . The unfortunate thing is that , well it started to rain and we had to wrap it up not long after we started .

Cassie is a ballet dancer and teaches dance as well .

