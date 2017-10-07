You know , I’ll be the first to admit , chasing your dreams isn’t the easiest thing to do . Trying to stay afloat and not compromise what your trying to achieve . I am not sorry for making this decision in my life , but , it has some difficult moments .

For me , my dilemma has become , people are more interested in ” instafamous ” on Instagram and can find any “Joe Schmoe ” to take their photos for free then to want to pay for a shoot . That’s the wall I hit . It’s not to blame the people , it’s more to blame myself , many people (Not all) I shot building my portfolio were not the people with the connections I needed . So as thankful to these people as I am , I’ve also have a little hurdle I need to get over .

Such is the dilemma , I’m still trying to stick to my guns and do the things I want to do and not compromise just for money . For example , shooting weddings is the last thing I want to do , it could be lucrative, but , I’m not interested .

So a couple things on my list that I’m working with some others to accomplish . Doing “normal” photoshoots , doing dance photoshoots , and getting a magazine together to incorporate my shoots and a few other things regarding photography .

Well anyways , that’s where I’m at , at the moment . The dream lives on and hoping for no nightmares .

I’m just going to post a few photos today that I may not have ever posted as I haven’t did a shoot in a couple days to post .





