You know , I’ll be the first to admit , chasing your dreams isn’t the easiest thing to do . Trying to stay afloat and not compromise what your trying to achieve . I am not sorry for making this decision in my life , but , it has some difficult moments . 

For me , my dilemma has become , people are more interested in ” instafamous ” on Instagram and can find any “Joe Schmoe ” to take their photos for free then to want to pay for a shoot . That’s the wall I hit . It’s not to blame the people , it’s more to blame myself , many people (Not all)  I shot building my portfolio were not the people with the connections I needed . So as thankful to these people as I am , I’ve also have a little hurdle I need to get over . 

Such is the dilemma , I’m still trying to stick to my guns and do the things I want to do and not compromise just for money . For example , shooting weddings is the last thing I want to do , it could be lucrative, but , I’m not interested . 

So a couple things on my list that I’m working with some others to accomplish . Doing “normal” photoshoots , doing dance photoshoots , and getting a magazine together to incorporate my shoots and a few other things regarding photography .

Well anyways , that’s where I’m at , at the moment . The dream lives on and hoping for no nightmares .

I’m just going to post a few photos today that I may not have ever posted  as I haven’t did a shoot in a couple days to post . 


Advertisements

Written by steveedreff

Updated: about me .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s