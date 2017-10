I did the light painting the other day as you may have seen from my last post , but , the beginning of the day was another shoot of ballet dancer – Chris .

You may remember him from the Hiroko and Chris post . But anyways , since Chris was going to be one of the models during our light painting , we decided to do a shoot before the light shoot .

It was a day in the streets of Hell’s Kitchen area and moving to Central Park .

