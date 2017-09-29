Well , finished up the week with a shoot with Hiroko and Chris . It originally began as a shoot with just Hiroko , but , when she asked to bring a partner , I jumped at the chance and idea of doing this shoot .

Hiroko and I began the shoot a little earlier doing some solo shots , until Chris joined us .

For me personally , dancing shoots/ body movement are becoming my favorites. It’s really just beautiful to watch these people at whether it’s yoga , ballet , tap dancing etc . And it also makes my work easier , I just photo and let them to what they do as opposed to a model shoot where they are looking to you for directions . Not to say , I don’t enjoy that , because I do love photoshoots . This is sometimes a break from that .

Overall, I enjoy any type of photoshoot where it’s me and a he models creating something .

So , this shoot was in Brooklyn . My camera is always the canon 7D mark II . For this shoot I used my 50mm f1.8 . I wanted to use my 18-135 a little more , but the fact that I was trying to stay in the shadows . That aperture wouldn’t have brightened it enough without slowing down the shutter . When I’m doing movement shots I try my best to keep shutter at 1250 or higher not to blur the movements .







