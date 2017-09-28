I had recently met Valentina about a week or so ago as I was doing the Jing and Ying photoshoot . After talking to Tina and learning she was from Nigeria , I asked if she’s interested in possibly doing a traditional shoot some day and here we were in Central Park .

I’m not sure how personal I should be about the events in Valentina’s life that have brought her to the United States . But , unfortunately, Valentina had lost her grandmother and both parents and was adopted and moved to New York City . She’s 21 now and been in the country for about 7yrs , and studying to be an actress .

The shoot was a lot of fun , as one of my favorite types of shoots is the traditional shoot . So we began the shoot in a quiet area just doing some shots peacefully , as we moved to a section of the park where a few of my friends were , the small shoot became almost paparazzi as my friends and other people in the park began shooting her as well , I’m sure she felt like a star .

Some of my shots from the day . (Nigeria is now the 30th country of the 100 people from 100 countries project I am working on )

