Spoiler alert : this post is just a bitching session , rambling babbling about a recent experience I had with someone .

“You’re so vainYou probably think this song is about you

You’re so vain,

I’ll bet you think this song is about you

Don’t you?

Don’t you?” (Lyrics to : Your so vain by Carly Simon )

The perfect song for you , you probably think this article is about you , don’t you ?

Well it is , sort of . It’s about you and the people like you .

So let me start at the beginning , (I’ll try to keep it short and sweet as I know most readers have probably left by now)

If you’ve kinda followed my blog , Facebook (Steve Edreff , Instagram (Street_views) then you may be aware that my photography is a bit all over the board . Model shoots , fashion shows , parades , nature …. etc etc ..

I was exposed to model shoots earlier this year , and it is my favorite type of photography.

So now flashback a few months , I had no portfolio to offer to show models , so it was difficult in finding people to shoot with me , at least, difficult finding “real” models or professionals in some type of “artistic ” field , the response “I’ll let you know ” .

In my head , I had a plan . Hand out my card to people I felt would fit my style of photoing and help to build a decent portfolio . Well it seemed to have worked , now , I’m rarely told no when I ask and have models asking me to shoot them . So I accomplished what I set out to do , sort of . Now is the difficult part , getting people to pay .

I’m going to steer away from this article for a moment and ramble and get to the point of the vainness of someone or some people .

Now in the beginning , my shoots were more , “everyday ” people . 1 such person told me ” I’m thinking to get into modeling and want to start building a portfolio ” well that’s cool because we both starting our portfolios, just opposite sides of the camera . We did 2 FREE shoots . ( TF they call it or trade for )

During this time , I was speaking to a model friend of mine , and I said to her . ” Don’t do free shoots or shoots that don’t help grow your career ” so I liked to think that each shoot I did was somehow a step up the rung , because my goal isn’t to stand outside shooting the neighbors .

So now let me get back to Miss Vain . Because in the beginning we both stated same type of goals , she wanted to be a model building her portfolio , I wanted to shoot models and build my portfolio . So I hustled , running the streets , shooting fashion shows (Eva Longoria and 5 or 6 other shows ) , parades , models .. etc etc . I’m putting in the work to make the connections , meet the people that will get me where I want to go . So maybe it sounds rude , but each shoot was a stepping stone for me , moving forward .

Zoom ahead , Miss Vain messages me , hey let’s do a shoot ! ” ok , sounds good ” I reply . ” But , it’s going to be $250 for the shoot . ” she said ok , and no more messages for a week from her till I ran into her . Then later in the evening I get a message of how , she was offended by my charging her . She said this and I quote ” If it was studio shots. But for you to take my ideas I gave you with our shoots on other models is like a slap in the face” . Wait , what ? It’s because of you ? My god , this is the most arrogant statement I’ve heard in a long time . I will say we had some really nice shots , I’m actually speechless , because I’m not the type of guy that will say slanderish , degrading things to anyone . But trust me . I shot models before you and after you , not 1 deserves more credit then any other , I learn from everyone .

Now , this post is dragging out , and I’m getting to the point now , because the more I read that statement the angrier I get . So Miss Vain , believes she’s solely responsible for where I am at with my photography . I may as well put away my camera .

But in truth , of course I learn something at every shoot , but , I’m looking to move up the ladder and this person who is responsible for my moving up the ladder has done nothing in her pursuit of modeling that I can see . So to put it bluntly , why would I step backwards and shoot this person again for free . Is it going to help me ? Favors aren’t paying the bills and I owe my progress to my hard work , if I’m doing a free shoot at this point it is only with people who will connect me to others . I don’t owe you anything but a thank you .

