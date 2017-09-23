Spoiler alert : this post is just a bitching session , rambling babbling about a recent experience I had with someone .
The perfect song for you , you probably think this article is about you , don’t you ?
Well it is , sort of . It’s about you and the people like you .
So let me start at the beginning , (I’ll try to keep it short and sweet as I know most readers have probably left by now)
If you’ve kinda followed my blog , Facebook (Steve Edreff , Instagram (Street_views) then you may be aware that my photography is a bit all over the board . Model shoots , fashion shows , parades , nature …. etc etc ..
I was exposed to model shoots earlier this year , and it is my favorite type of photography.
So now flashback a few months , I had no portfolio to offer to show models , so it was difficult in finding people to shoot with me , at least, difficult finding “real” models or professionals in some type of “artistic ” field , the response “I’ll let you know ” .
In my head , I had a plan . Hand out my card to people I felt would fit my style of photoing and help to build a decent portfolio . Well it seemed to have worked , now , I’m rarely told no when I ask and have models asking me to shoot them . So I accomplished what I set out to do , sort of . Now is the difficult part , getting people to pay .
I’m going to steer away from this article for a moment and ramble and get to the point of the vainness of someone or some people .
Now in the beginning , my shoots were more , “everyday ” people . 1 such person told me ” I’m thinking to get into modeling and want to start building a portfolio ” well that’s cool because we both starting our portfolios, just opposite sides of the camera . We did 2 FREE shoots . ( TF they call it or trade for )
During this time , I was speaking to a model friend of mine , and I said to her . ” Don’t do free shoots or shoots that don’t help grow your career ” so I liked to think that each shoot I did was somehow a step up the rung , because my goal isn’t to stand outside shooting the neighbors .
So now let me get back to Miss Vain . Because in the beginning we both stated same type of goals , she wanted to be a model building her portfolio , I wanted to shoot models and build my portfolio . So I hustled , running the streets , shooting fashion shows (Eva Longoria and 5 or 6 other shows ) , parades , models .. etc etc . I’m putting in the work to make the connections , meet the people that will get me where I want to go . So maybe it sounds rude , but each shoot was a stepping stone for me , moving forward .
Zoom ahead , Miss Vain messages me , hey let’s do a shoot ! ” ok , sounds good ” I reply . ” But , it’s going to be $250 for the shoot . ” she said ok , and no more messages for a week from her till I ran into her . Then later in the evening I get a message of how , she was offended by my charging her . She said this and I quote ” If it was studio shots. But for you to take my ideas I gave you with our shoots on other models is like a slap in the face” . Wait , what ? It’s because of you ? My god , this is the most arrogant statement I’ve heard in a long time . I will say we had some really nice shots , I’m actually speechless , because I’m not the type of guy that will say slanderish , degrading things to anyone . But trust me . I shot models before you and after you , not 1 deserves more credit then any other , I learn from everyone .
Now , this post is dragging out , and I’m getting to the point now , because the more I read that statement the angrier I get . So Miss Vain , believes she’s solely responsible for where I am at with my photography . I may as well put away my camera .
But in truth , of course I learn something at every shoot , but , I’m looking to move up the ladder and this person who is responsible for my moving up the ladder has done nothing in her pursuit of modeling that I can see . So to put it bluntly , why would I step backwards and shoot this person again for free . Is it going to help me ? Favors aren’t paying the bills and I owe my progress to my hard work , if I’m doing a free shoot at this point it is only with people who will connect me to others . I don’t owe you anything but a thank you .
In this business there will always be people who will think that you owe them. When I started to build my portfolio I asked few of my friends to be models for me, some agreed, some not. One of the girls who agreed always “had something to do” on the day that we decided to do a photo shoot. After 4 times I stopped asking her. When I did my Facebook page and got my works there, I guess she saw where I “stand” at a photography level and suddenly she just wrote to me “ok, lets do a shoot I want it to be on the beach with bikinis or nudes also I have ideas with body paint” I was shocked, she didn’t even asked if I need that anymore or if I want this kind of shoot, that was just a statement.
Don’t pay attention to that girl, you got where you are just with your hard work, I saw your photos, you are creative and have good technical side, no one should be priced for that other than you:)
You are a great photographer:)