Today’s post is more of a note to myself , as sometimes I feel the struggles within myself of where I want to go with this . I feel like I’m becoming a jack of all trades , master of none with my photography . So where do I go with it . I think my biggest problem is figuring out how to break in to what I want to do . I am determined to do photography and do it my way . It’s not about making money , it’s about doing what I love and doing it the way I want .

I could be a wedding photographer, make good money blah blah blah . But then it becomes a job . So I’m back to where I started not being happy not chasing my dream .

With that , most of my friends , are fashion photographers . I’m sort of exploring that , as I will be doing some work at New York’s Fashion week . But , deep down inside , I’m not feeling it . Standing in a pit with 100’s of photographers shooting the same person at the same time . Not very creative . My ultimate goal is really that photography allows me to travel and do this .

My fascination is to travel to other countries and photo people living traditionally . To go to India , Cambodia , Romania etc and go into the villages and photo the real life . But how ? How to get paid to travel ?

Well , now that I detoured from my original topic .. what type of photography I want to do . Weddings ? No . Senior pictures ? No . Pets ? No . Family portraits ? No.

I really enjoy a few types of photography . Photo shoots , it allows some type of creativity .

Concert photography:

M y shots from Santana concert and Black Sabbath.

And photoing dancers .





I do also love the challenge and patience it takes to photo nature , (animals in the wild )

So that’s my dilemma , what will get me to my ultimate goal of traveling with photography .

Concert photography isn’t easy , you need some connection with someone who can get you in with your camera . ( magazine etc)

Nature photography ? Probably not . It’s a log jammed field of some great photographers .

Photo shoots and dancers actually may be the way to go . It’s just a matter of shooting the right people , the people who are connected or going somewhere in their field . I’ve recently shot Indian girl that has connections in India . A Japanese dancer , etc . It’s these people who will recommend me to the next person until the day I’m traveling to shoot .

Advertisements