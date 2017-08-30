Well , photo editing isn’t something that I do very often . Most of the photos you see on my page are usually edited with a simple app “snapseed” and it’s usually just lightening or darken . Sometimes I’ll throw in a twist of black and white, and with the models I’ll clean up the faces .

I know it’s all a matter of taste , but , I’ve seen many people who in my opinion take nice photos and then ruin them by adding hdr or whatever.

.

I’m not sure how or why people think this adds to the photo , but again just a matter of opinion I guess . I try to photo by the rule , get it right in the camera . Now don’t get me wrong , I have used some filters , but , to me it’s how the photo feels that would cause me to do that .



But , that being said , I have been working on a couple of photoshop projects recently .









Truthfully this post may be a little pointless , it’s just a rant about my feeling of how I see people sometimes ruin a good photo by over edited photos . Again I will say it’s just a matter of opinion as I see some of the comments on those type of photos as if they are the greatest shots . So I’m done with moaning for the day .

In reality I had intended to talk more about my editing , but , just feeling a bit tired today . I will say that the first photo edit is 3 of my photos pieced together and the 2nd is 2 of my photos . And with that I need a nap . Hahah good day

